Randolph Class of 1949 holds reunion

The Randolph High School Class of 1949 held its 70-year class reunion July 20 at Ponderosa in Beaver Dam. Classmates in attendance included, from left, Ralph (Jocko) Van Dellen, Grace Wanalista Eager, Clarence (Cliff) Posthuma, Clara Belle Neuman Kennedy, Ted Meekma and Cornelius (Cornie) Katsma. The 71-year reunion will be held July 18, 2020 at the same location.
