Randolph Class of 1959 Holds Reunion

The Randolph High School Class of 1959 held its 60-year class reunion July 20 at Ponderosa in Beaver Dam. Classmates in attendance included, from left, in back row Donna (Russel) Nelson, Ann (De Vries) De Young, Curt Lehman, Dianne (Pomering) Halfman, Bill Jamieson, Ralph Trejo, Jean (Westra) Bronkhorst and Bonnie (Reak) Pickhardt; in front, Ed Nelson, Annetta (Evert) Lauth, Elaine (Schwock) Diehlmann, Donna (De Young) McLeod and Eleanor (Mielke) Schraufnagel; not pictured, Lee Hartz and Joan (De Young) Karow. The 61-year reunion will be held July 18, 2020, at the same location.
