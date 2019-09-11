Four generations of the Swanson family came together on Aug. 17 to celebrate Glen Swanson's 90th birthday. Pictured, from front, Glen Swanson of Portage, with Luke Swanson of Pardeeville; back row, Dan Swanson of Pardeeville, Mike Swanson of Pardeeville.
