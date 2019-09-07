Jesse Perrote and Tiffany McPherson were united in marriage Aug. 24, 2019, at Springbrook Chapel in Burnett by the Rev. Ray Bezanson.
The couple chose the song “Follow the Sun” by Xavier Rudd to be played during their wedding.
Parents of the bride are Amy McPherson of Beaver Dam and the late Charles McPherson Jr. Parents of the groom are Helen and Ron Nicklaus of Stoddard.
Serving as honor attendants were Genevieve Perrote, Sally Grace, Charles McPherson III and Jonathan Perrote. Aliza Perrote was the flower girl and Abel Grace was the ringbearer.
The couple resides in La Crosse.
