Tyler and Abigail Rubeor

Timothy and Karla Chase of Beaver Dam are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Abigail Chase, to Tyler Rubeor, son of Bernard and Rebecca Rubeor of Dover, New Hampshire, on June 26, 2021.

The couple was married by the Most Reverend William Johnson at the Overture Center in Madison, Wisconsin. After a dinner reception at the Overture, a dance followed at the Orpheum Theater.

The bride and groom met at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, while working as resident assistants. They both graduated from Quinnipiac with honors in 2018. Abigail went on to earn her J.D. at the University of Wisconsin Law School, where she graduated cum laude in December 2020.

Presently, the couple resides in Chicago, Illinois. Abigail is an attorney with licenses in both Illinois and Wisconsin, while Tyler is currently a third-year medical student at Rush University Medical College.

They are looking forward to their honeymoon in Maui next March.