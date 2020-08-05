WEDDING: Craker, Novy to marry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with great pride that Jon and Carey Craker of Reedsburg and Chuck and Mary Novy of Reedsburg announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Rydge Cordell Craker and Brianna Mae Novy.

Rydge Craker was born and raised in Reedsburg. He attended college in Eau Claire earning a degree in software development and mobile development. He currently works at Menards Corporate where he is a mobile software developer.

Brianna Novy was born and raised in Reedsburg. She attended college in Eau Claire earning a degree in elementary education. She currently works for the Menomonie School District where she is a teacher at River Heights Elementary School.

They will be married on Aug. 8, 2020 at the Craker Residence in a small ceremony before friends and family. The couple reside in Eau Claire.