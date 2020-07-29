WEDDING: Harder, Pakyz marry
WEDDING

WEDDING: Harder, Pakyz marry

Sam Harder- Troy Pakyz marry

Sam Harder, daughter of Dennis Harder and Christina Hammond of Reedsburg, Troy Pakyz, son of Larry and Carol Pakyz of Sauk City, were married on July 11, 2020. The ceremony was held at the couple’s residence in Sauk City, with Minister Larry Pakyz officiating the ceremony.

