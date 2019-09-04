Gigi and Tom Hilgendorf of Portage announce the wedding of their daughter, Chelsey Lynn Hilgendorf to Reid David Weiss-Magnum, son of Lynn Weiss-Magnum (deceased) and Dave Weiss-Magnum of Pardeeville on July 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Church in Briggsville.
Chelsey graduated from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2017, with a degree in teaching. Reid double-majored in business at UW-Madison School of Business, graduating in 2016. The couple have family throughout Columbia, Sauk, and Juneau counties.