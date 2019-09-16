Jahn, Heisz marry Aug. 30
Jerry and Susan Lovelace and David Jahn announce the wedding of their daughter, Deanna Marie Jahn, to Cameron Scott Heisz, son of Carol and the late Lee Heisz, on Aug. 30, 2019, at Owen Park in the hills of Caledonia.
Attending the bride as matron of honor was Anastasia Ramirez, and as bridesmaid, Danielle Jahn. Attending the groom as best man was Dimytri Brewer, and groomsman, Ryley Thurber.
The couple expect to make their home in Fort Hood, Texas, following Private 2nd Class Heisz’s return from a 9-month overseas deployment in the Army.