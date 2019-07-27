Zachary and Vanessa Sloan

Vanessa Aguilar and Zachary Sloan of Columbus were united in marriage July 21 at Firemen’s Park in Waterloo. The Rev. William Ochs officiated.
Parents of bride are Felipe and Maria Aguilar and parents of the groom are Christopher Sloan and Tonia Crary.
Spencer Shotwell served as best man and Jennifer Aguilar was the maid of honor.
Vanessa and Zach are both 2013 graduates of Wisconsin Academy in Columbus. Vanessa graduated from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, in December 2017. Zach graduated from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, in May 2018.
The couple will make their home in Evansville, Indiana.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)