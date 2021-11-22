 Skip to main content
Chandler Park Holiday Lights starts Saturday
Chandler Park Holiday Lights starts Saturday

Chandler Park Holiday Lights runs Saturday through Jan. 1 with lights on every evening from dusk to 1 a.m. There will be new displays as well in the park on Chandler Park Drive, Pardeeville.

Santa will be in Shelter 3 from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. Shelter 3 is the last shelter and parents are welcome to take pictures of their children with Santa at no charge.

Santa will hand out candy canes. Due to health safety concerns, cookies and hot chocolate will not be available. The shelter will have windbreaks up but is still open air so dress warm and practice social distancing while waiting. Masks are optional.

This is a free event. Donations are welcome in Shelter 3 during Santa hours and a drive up donation receptacle near the shelter at all times.

