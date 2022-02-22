 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

  • 0
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

Krystian Fuller, 5, read 1,000 Books before Kindergarten. The science shows that reading to your child in the first five years will set them up for future reading and learning success by improving cognitive skills in their developing brains. For more information, visit reedsburglibrary.beanstack.org.

 KRIS HOUTLER/Contributed

1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bank promotes Greenfield

Bank promotes Greenfield

Bryant Greenfield was promoted to regional operations leader/officer for the Brandon, Dalton, Kingston, Montello, Princeton and Rosendale offi…

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly do…

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial suppor…

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News