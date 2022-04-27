 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

Finley Schreiber, 5, finished the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten reading challenge at the Reedsburg Public Library on April 15. Any child can register for this free early literacy program before they enter kindergarten. For more information, visit reedsburglibrary.

 RPL/Contributed

1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

