Madden Schaller-Greenwood, 1, completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten early literacy program at the Reedsburg Public Library on Feb. 17 on the library's Beanstack site. All those from birth until kindergarten are welcome to participate in this free program by registering in the Beanstack Tracker App or visiting reedsburglibrary.beanstack.org. Prizes are awarded at 500 books and upon completion at 1,000 books.