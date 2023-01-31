1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nolan Fuhrman, 3, wears the crown he earned for completing the 1000 Books before Kindergarten early literacy program at the Reedsburg Public Library on Jan. 20. Reading to a child before kindergarten creates a lifelong love of reading. Stop by the library to start this free program for any child that is not yet in school.

 RPL

