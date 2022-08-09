 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

Mabel Miller, 5-1/2, completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten early literacy program on July 29 and displays her prizes at the Reedsburg Public Library. She starts kindergarten in the fall. The joy of reading to a child will create a life-long learner. Learn more about the program at reedsburglibrary.beanstack.org.

 RPL

