1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

Brody Schreiber, 2, just finished the early literacy program, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, on May 26 at the Reedsburg Public Library. The joy of reading to a child will create a life-long learner. Learn more about the program at reedsburglibrary.org.

 RPL

