 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

  • 0
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

Theo Behn, 3, wears the crown he earned for completing the 1000 Books before Kindergarten early literacy program at the Reedsburg Public Library on Dec. 9. Reading to a child before kindergarten creates a lifelong love of reading. Stop by the library to start this free program for any child that is not yet in school.

 RPL

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

A $1,000 National Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Sawyer Stegmann of Portage, member of the Portage FFA Chapter, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News