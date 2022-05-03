 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

  • 0
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

Wyatt Klaetsch, 4, just finished the early literacy program, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, on April 29 at the Reedsburg Public Library. He earned a bookmark and an Alphabet Go Fish card game. Learn more about the program at reedsburglibrary.org.

 RPL/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …

Dells holds spring clean-up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7…

5 honored for years of service

5 honored for years of service

COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their …

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News