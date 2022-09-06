1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HORICON — Frederick C. Schwertfeger has been named president of Horicon Bank, according to an Aug. 30 press release.
Duchess is a 19-month-old Alaskan husky surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her where he lived. Duchess is a sweet and pl…
ElderSpan Management, LLC and Meadow Ridge Senior Living, 1700 Jefferson St., Baraboo, have hired Holly Klawitter as the new campus administra…
The ninth annual Beaver Dam Pepper Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Park Village Shopping Center, 820 Park Ave., Beaver Dam.
Program on benefits of using rain barrels set
Reedsburg Area Medical Center has merged with Worksite Wellness Center, according to an Aug. 22 press release.
JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire & Rescue Department will hold the 21st anniversary 9/11 silent parade at 8 p.m. Sunday in honor of the emergency …
Service men and women
Dells Delton United Methodist Church and Holy Cross Episcopal Church will host an open house to celebrate 50 years with complimentary luncheon…
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 101 14th St., Baraboo, welcomes Rev. Dr. Ronald Bupp as the new pastor, replacing Pastor Blake and Dinah Overlien.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.