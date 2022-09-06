 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN

Hudson Fuhrman, 5, completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten early literacy program on Aug. 25 and displays his prize at the Reedsburg Public Library. The joy of reading will create a life-long learner. Learn more about the program at reedsburglibrary.org.

 RPL

