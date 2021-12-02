$1,000 DONATED TO KOPS FOR KIDS
Public meeting scheduled for Hwy. 12/Wisconsin Dells Parkway improvements
The historic Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, 201 Eighth St., Baraboo, will host holiday–themed Tours and Tea with innkeepers Julie Hearley…
Nitschke Mounds care day planned
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The…
The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $3,680 on Nov. 29 to the Sauk County Seal-A-Smile program, which provides dental screenin…
Reedsburg Public Library
MADISON — Dance Wisconsin will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas classic, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 at the W…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Reedsburg Area Medical Center employees raised $888 through the sale of equipment, fish tanks, an elliptical, and silent auction items, no lon…
Blood Center of Wisconsin will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.