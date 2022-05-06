 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1,100 DONATED TO CHS

Bob Gionet, Parish nurse coordinator, Church Health Services, center, receives a $1,000 donation from Ron Pfalzgraf, Mayville Legion Post 69 finance officer, right, and a $100 donation from Marilyn Finley, Mayville Auxiliary Unit 69 on April 29. CHS provides dental, medical, and mental health care services for low-income children and adults living in South Central Wisconsin. For more information, call CHS at 920-887-1766, email info@churchclinic.org or visit churchclinic.org.

