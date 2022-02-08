 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1,150 DONATED TO SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Grand Knight Jerry Bauman, left, presents a $1,150 donation to Hannah Roehrig of the Wisconsin Special Olympics on Jan. 14. Funds were raised by Knights of Columbus Council 1630 in Portage, through the Tootsie Roll sale and other efforts.

 GARY ANDERSON/Contributed

