$1,200 DONATED TO CARING TREE

On Dec. 7, Vickie Bortz, left, presents a $1,235 donation to Liz Bellmore for the Caring Tree. Members of The Women's Civic League of Portage donated the funds.

 CIVIC LEAGUE

