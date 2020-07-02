$1,200 donated to St. Clare Hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During a recent hospital stint, Balanced Rock Winery owners Matthew and Kristin Boegner, saw firsthand the challenges that hospital systems are currently facing. Personal protective equipment shortages and declining revenues have left many health care systems struggling. “We knew we wanted to do something to help out locally, but we were struggling with how exactly,” said Matthew Boegner.

With business resuming at the winery after the Coronavirus shutdown, and several new wines to be released, the Balanced Rock team launched Catawba-19. Adorned with an image of St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital provided by the Sauk County Historical Society and crafted from Catawba grapes harvested in fall 2019. These grapes were crafted to produce a sweet white summer wine, which the Boegner’s set aside $1 from each bottle sold to benefit the St. Clare Hospital General Fund. The initial vintage was only 100 cases but due to the initial popularity, more will be produced in the near future.

“This donation allows for additional resources at St. Clare to provide supplies to health care professionals who live in and work in our very own community. It was important to us that those on the front lines in our own town are able to stay safe,” said Kristin Boegner.