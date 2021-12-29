 Skip to main content
$1,300 donated to Giving Tree
Prevail Bank representatives, from left, Chloe Karll, Greg Garton and Kristi Anderson, far right, present Janet Konen of Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree with a $1,330 donation on Dec. 28.

Between public donations and Prevail Bank matching up to $1,000 at each branch location where donations were collected, a total of $15,162.54 was gifted to nine non-profits as part of its Holiday Matching Funds campaign in December.

Prevail Bank - Baraboo chose to gift the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree, which provides Christmas toys, clothing and supplies to children and families in Sauk County, in addition to financial assistance and meals. Prevail Bank matched the public’s donations of $665 for a total donation of $1,330 on Dec. 28.

