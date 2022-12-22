 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$1,400 COLLECTED FOR PANTRY

  • 0
$1,400 COLLECTED FOR PANTRY

The fourth grade students at Grand Avenue completed a read-a-thon on Dec. 21 to collect money for donation to the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry. They collected $1,445. From left, Tate Bindl, Wesley Staples, Blake Von Haden, Ben Patterson, Paige Wood, Cooper Considine, Grayson Whaley, with Kris Ballweg from the food pantry.

 GRAND AVENUE

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

A $1,000 National Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Sawyer Stegmann of Portage, member of the Portage FFA Chapter, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News