$1,400 COLLECTED FOR PANTRY

The fourth grade students at Grand Avenue completed a read-a-thon on Dec. 21 to collect money for donation to the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry. They collected $1,445. From left, Tate Bindl, Wesley Staples, Blake Von Haden, Ben Patterson, Paige Wood, Cooper Considine, Grayson Whaley, with Kris Ballweg from the food pantry.