$1,400 DONATED TO PORTAGE ARCHERY

The Portage Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Car Show during the Taste of Portage on Aug. 27. A record 144 automobiles turned out for the event, doubling last year’s tally. On Aug. 29, Brad Conrad of the chamber presents $1,440 proceeds from the car show to Portage Archery which helps to register the cars and coordinate the show. From left, Coach Dan Reilly, Kaden Small, Brad Conrad, Kenadie Ashley, Mandy Ashley and Alicia Kampen.

