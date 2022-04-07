$1,500 apprentice scholarships awarded

The construction and industrial trade industries have a high demand for skilled workers. An apprenticeship offers up to five years of real-world work experience while attending school, and businesses gain access to skilled workers with legitimate on-the-job experience. However, financial pressure can make it hard to complete an apprenticeship, and students are often juggling the demands of school, work, and family. Additionally, apprentices incur substantial costs beyond tuition, such as purchasing tools, clothing, and other supplies. The Tools of the Trade scholarship provides funding to help cover those expenses.