 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$1,500 apprentice scholarships awarded

  • 0

A total of 38 Moraine Park apprentices will benefit from a $1,500 Tools of the Trade scholarship offered by Ascendium Education Group, including seven local students: Myles Maly, Beaver Dam, electrical and instrumentation; John Hady, Horicon, electrician; Austin Vincent, Horicon, electrician; Michael VanDenHeuvel, Lomira, tool and die; Mitchel Horton, Mayville, electrician; Noah Braaksma, Waupun, electrician; Robbie Wolford, Waupun, tool and die.

The construction and industrial trade industries have a high demand for skilled workers. An apprenticeship offers up to five years of real-world work experience while attending school, and businesses gain access to skilled workers with legitimate on-the-job experience. However, financial pressure can make it hard to complete an apprenticeship, and students are often juggling the demands of school, work, and family. Additionally, apprentices incur substantial costs beyond tuition, such as purchasing tools, clothing, and other supplies. The Tools of the Trade scholarship provides funding to help cover those expenses.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News