$1,500 donated for therapy dog

Tomah Health Community Foundation donated $1,500 to Jan Bruder of Brighter Tomorrows to support a therapy dog for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence on July 22. The funds purchased a golden retriever named Sol and helps to pay for his training.

“On average we help about 400 survivors of abuse a year in Monroe County including adults and children. With the pandemic, we saw a dramatic increase in the number of people we were serving, services that we have been providing and the emergency assistance that those folks needed,” Bruder said.

Sol should be able to start providing services in about a year following training. “He’ll learn how to sit on victim’s feet when they testify in court, he’ll learn how to provide comfort and support when they report to law enforcement and he’ll also learn how to provide support to children. There’s a lot of data and research that proves that victims really do benefit from therapy dogs.”

Brighter Tomorrows will hold a fundraising event, Paws against Domestic Violence, on Sept. 18 at Sparta’s Memorial Park. For more information, visit https://mocobrightertomorrows.com.