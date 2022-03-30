$1,500 donated in recognition of Doctors’ Day

Tomah Health recognizes Doctors’ Day on March 30 with $750 donations to the St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County and $750 to Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry on behalf of the hospital and its providers.

St. Clare medical advisor Dr. Michael Saunders, M.D. said the donation will help with health care services and supplies at the facility in Sparta.

Food Pantry executive director Dawn Pleuss said the donation is timely considering the organization’s current fundraiser to purchase new coolers for its facility at 1118 W. Veterans St., Tomah.