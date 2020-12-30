 Skip to main content
$1,500 DONATED LOCALLY
The Columbia County Tavern League donated $500 each to three Columbia County nonprofits.

On Dec. 4, Marks Market in Rio received $500 and used those funds to donate $125 in gift certificates each to the Rio Food Pantry, Wyocena Food Pantry, Portage Food Pantry and Prairie Pride Food Pantry. On Dec. 4, Special Olympics received $500 to support Columbia County athletes. On Dec. 17, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Portage Police Department received $500 as they are partnering to put autism sensory bags together for the squad cars. This donation will be used to buy items to put into the bags.

All monies donated will be matched by the Tavern League of Wisconsin Foundation.

Ask the bartender to call for a SAFERIDE home if visiting a Columbia County Tavern League establishment.

