$1,500 DONATED LOCALLY

On Dec. 4, Marks Market in Rio received $500 and used those funds to donate $125 in gift certificates each to the Rio Food Pantry, Wyocena Food Pantry, Portage Food Pantry and Prairie Pride Food Pantry. On Dec. 4, Special Olympics received $500 to support Columbia County athletes. On Dec. 17, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Portage Police Department received $500 as they are partnering to put autism sensory bags together for the squad cars. This donation will be used to buy items to put into the bags.