$1,500 donated to area nonprofits

On Dec. 1, the Village of Prairie du Sac Municipal Electric Utility and the WPPI Energy donated a total of $1,500 to local community organizations. The Good Neighbor Clinic, My Neighbor in Need, Sauk Prairie Bar Buddies and the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry were each presented with $375 to assist the mission of their organizations. The donations were made possible by the WPPI Energy’s Community Contributions Fund.
“As a community-owned utility, we’re committed to helping our community members and are pleased to recognize and support the vital services these organizations provide during the pandemic being faced by our community,” said Alan Wildman, village administrator.
