$1,500 donated to area nonprofits

On Dec. 1, the Village of Prairie du Sac Municipal Electric Utility and the WPPI Energy donated a total of $1,500 to local community organizations. The Good Neighbor Clinic, My Neighbor in Need, Sauk Prairie Bar Buddies and the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry were each presented with $375 to assist the mission of their organizations. The donations were made possible by the WPPI Energy’s Community Contributions Fund.