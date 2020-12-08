$1,500 DONATED TO CHRISTMAS MEALS

Mauston Lions Club donated $1,500 to the Mauston Ministerial Association on Dec. 7 to provide Christmas meals to anyone with a need.

Mauston Ministerial Association, a partnership of churches, has provided meals for the needy at Christmas for more than 10 years. The meal will be served from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19 drive-thru style at Faith Christian Church, N4691 Highway 12/16 Mauston.

To participate as a donor, call Faith Christian Church at 608-847-4019 or the United Methodist church at 608-847-5964.