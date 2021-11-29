$1,500 DONATED TO LOCAL NONPROFITS
Nitschke Mounds care day planned
The Reedsburg Plan Commission is working on a future 20-year Comprehensive Development Plan for the city of Reedsburg and seeks input from Ree…
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The…
The Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, will serve Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, with 15% of the proceeds …
The Holiday Parade in Mauston is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Mauston. The route is from the high school parking lot to Division St…
LEBANON — St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon, W4661 Highway MM, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and…
Aspirus Divine Savior is leading efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and conserve energy by investing in solar power. Solar panels have bee…
The Leadership Beaver Dam Class met at the Chamber of Commerce for their third session, Nonprofit day, “Living with Purpose” on Nov. 10. The g…
Daisy is a beagle/terrier mix about 7-years-4-months-old surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She’s high energy…
Wollersheim Winery & Distillery offers extended hours, from noon to 8 p.m., with Festive Fridays to celebrate the most wonderful time of t…