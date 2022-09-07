$1,500 donated to Tomah Junior Achievement Program

The Tomah Health Community Foundation donated $1,500 to the Tomah Junior Achievement program on Aug. 30, to help area students learn what they would like to do when they grow up through a program that connects local residents and business leaders with local schools.

Junior Achievement is dedicated to educating students in grades kindergarten through high school about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

“It’s really an opportunity to fill the gap with opportunities that are not currently available in the schools and as support to the teachers,” said Melissa Gretebeck, Junior Achievement Coulee Region education manager. “We know there’s so many things that the teachers are having to do, so this is just an extra resource for them having a volunteer come into the classroom, do some additional teaching and be a support to them.”

“JA is a great opportunity for parents, aunts and uncles, or grandparents to be able to come in to volunteer in their students’ classroom. We provide all the resources that they need- handouts and a guide. It’s very well laid out and a great opportunity and volunteers are a huge contribution as well,” Gretebeck said. The Junior Achievement Coulee Region includes 15 school districts including Tomah and reaches about 4,600 students who take part in 200 JA programs.

The donation will help restart the local program which had been postponed since 2018 due to COVID and the goal is to offer the program to about 10 classes in the Tomah School District with the option of teaching online, according to Tanya Schindel, Junior Achievement Tomah Co-op director.

Businesses interested in participating in the program with volunteers or financial support can contact Schindel at 608-372-2126.