 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1,500 donated to trap team
0 Comments

$1,500 donated to trap team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$1,500 donated to trap team

On Nov. 17, the Country Roads ATV/UTV Club donated $1,550 to the Waupun Warrior Trap Team. From left, Don Wellenreiter, Steve Hopp, Wanda Fude Larson, Rick Fude, Al Mulder and Gary Schulz.

 NATALIE MAURER/Contributed

WAUPUN — The Country Roads ATV/UTV Club hosted the first annual Jack Larson ATV/UTV/Car Benefit Ride on Sept. 11 with 28 participants. Stops included Hayes Resort in Fox Lake, Walkers Bar & Grill in Green Lake, The Other Bar in Waupun, and Judsons in Waupun. Door prizes were awarded to participants and lunch was provided. The club raised $1,550 for donation to the Waupun Warrior Trap Team to help promote and fund the program for area youth. The team focuses on firearms safety education and competitive shooting for youth ages 10 through college by competing in the Scholastic Clay Target Program.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News