$1,500 donated to trap team

WAUPUN — The Country Roads ATV/UTV Club hosted the first annual Jack Larson ATV/UTV/Car Benefit Ride on Sept. 11 with 28 participants. Stops included Hayes Resort in Fox Lake, Walkers Bar & Grill in Green Lake, The Other Bar in Waupun, and Judsons in Waupun. Door prizes were awarded to participants and lunch was provided. The club raised $1,550 for donation to the Waupun Warrior Trap Team to help promote and fund the program for area youth. The team focuses on firearms safety education and competitive shooting for youth ages 10 through college by competing in the Scholastic Clay Target Program.