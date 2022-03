The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping women in Monroe County who are undergoing breast cancer treatment with a $1,500 donation to Treasured Chests of Monroe County on March 29.

Treasured Chests president Stefanie Walker said the donation will help to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected with breast cancer. Funds will be used to provide patients with gift cards for gas to help offset transportation costs and purchasing wigs and other needs during treatments.