$1,800 donated to Church Health Services

Mittera and its employees held a drive to raise funds and collect donations of personal care items for Church Health Services. Employees who donated items or dollars received raffle tickets and a chance to win company provided prizes, resulting in donations of 10 boxes of personal care items and a check for $1,818.

CHS continues to serve its patients and clients; the office remains open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday for calls and questions. The dental clinic is seeing patients for all dental services by appointment. Counselors continue to see clients for appointments either in the schools, at the clinic or via telephone/virtual. Medical Walk-in Clinics remain on hold at present with plans in place to reopen soon.