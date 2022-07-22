 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1 million donated for Devil’s Lake Interpretive Center

A $1 million gift from the Devil’s Lake Concession Corporation on July 20 laid the foundation for a capital campaign to construct an $18 million Interpretive Center at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The not-for-profit Devil’s Lake Concession Corporation, organized nearly 60 years ago, operates gift shops, concession stands, boat and paddleboard rentals and a campground store. Its revenues help support park operations.

The year-round Interpretive Center will focus on education, including interactive and interpretive exhibits for all ages, classroom and meeting spaces, outdoor recreation displays, a café, gift shop and administrative space for park staff.

It will offer dynamic historical, cultural and educational exhibits and be built with a green ethic and with versatility in mind to serve a broad range of functions. The center will honor Native American cultures that revere this spiritual place.

The Campaign for America’s State Park is a partnership between the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park, the Devil’s Lake Concessions Corporation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

For more information on the project and to donate or become involved, visit friendsofdevilslake.org/center.

