$1 million donated for Devil’s Lake Interpretive Center

A $1 million gift from the Devil’s Lake Concession Corporation on July 20 laid the foundation for a capital campaign to construct an $18 million Interpretive Center at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The not-for-profit Devil’s Lake Concession Corporation, organized nearly 60 years ago, operates gift shops, concession stands, boat and paddleboard rentals and a campground store. Its revenues help support park operations.

The year-round Interpretive Center will focus on education, including interactive and interpretive exhibits for all ages, classroom and meeting spaces, outdoor recreation displays, a café, gift shop and administrative space for park staff.

It will offer dynamic historical, cultural and educational exhibits and be built with a green ethic and with versatility in mind to serve a broad range of functions. The center will honor Native American cultures that revere this spiritual place.

The Campaign for America’s State Park is a partnership between the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park, the Devil’s Lake Concessions Corporation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

