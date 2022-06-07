10 exotic pets surrendered at event

WAUPUN — Ten animals were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event held June 4 at Marsh Haven Nature Center in Waupun, including a cast of crabs, a six-foot long iguana, and a trio of snakes.
Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants -- no questions asked.
In some areas, there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles. Some pet owners unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment.
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue hosted the event with help from Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Sugar Glider Sanctuary & Rescue, Rock River Coalition, Marsh Haven Nature Center, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.
For more information, contact John Moyles of J&R at adoptions@jraar.org.