10 exotic pets surrendered at event

WAUPUN — Ten animals were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event held June 4 at Marsh Haven Nature Center in Waupun, including a cast of crabs, a six-foot long iguana, and a trio of snakes.

In some areas, there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles. Some pet owners unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment.