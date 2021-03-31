10 PHS FFA compete

10 PHS FFA members compete

Ten Portage High School FFA members competed in District Leadership Development events virtually Held March 23-24 as hosted by Poynette FFA with members from Pardeville, Adams-Friendship, Poynette, Rio, Westfield, Montello, and Tri-County participating.

Participants were Brock Ashley, Mara Krejchik, Isabelle McReath, Maya Schroeder, Laci Wilcox, Blake Brancel, Riley Paulsen, Jacquelyn Jamison, Ava Brestch and Addison Stillwell.

Ashley advanced to the Sectional Competition in Discussion Meet and Employment Skills; Krejchik advanced to the Section Competition in Prepared Speech; Wilcox placed third in the Prepared Speech contest; the Middle School Quizbowl team placed third in the Quizbowl Competition.

Ashley and Krejchik will compete at the Sectional Leadership Development event on May 10-11 in Mauston.

For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us; Cassie Grassnickle, grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us; Brenna Bays, baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.