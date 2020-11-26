100 loaves of bread donated

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo continues to honor its heritage and traditions amidst COVID-19. The Legend of the Loaf of Bread is this: One day a man came to the convent door asking for food. The sister in charge of the kitchen went to Mother Odilia for help. There was but one loaf of bread in the house. Was she to refuse the appeal or deprive the sisters? Without hesitation, Mother Odilia said, “Give the man what he asks, sister. The Lord will provide for us.” Only half convinced, the sister obeyed.

Some hours later, a child was sent by her mother to deliver a pan of freshly baked rolls to the sisters. When the child arrived at the convent, she was greeted with, “The Lord has come. You are the Lord today, little one!” Greatly surprised, the child was told the meaning of the spontaneous exclamation.

“Mother Odilia never put just one arm out. Both arms were extended to welcome, as well as in readiness to help,” said an old friend of the sisters.

During Heritage Week at SSM Health, the presentation of bread to each employee signifies the importance of carrying on the legacy of our founding sisters by giving all we can each day to those in need - physically, spiritually and emotionally. In this way, we reveal the healing presence of God to those we work with and serve.

In the spirit of the legend, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo was also able to donate more than 100 loaves of bread to the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry on Nov. 20.