$100 vouchers available for fire victims

Habitat ReStore, 1022 Madison St., Beaver Dam, in response to requests to help neighbors, will give $100 vouchers to the BD ReStore for each of the 15 households displaced by the fire on Jan. 28. ReStore will also waive standard delivery fees to these families for items purchased in the store.

The vouchers, can be used to purchase furniture and other larger items, and will complement l the support provided by St. Vincent De Paul, Red Cross, Heffron Family Foundation and restaurants and individuals, once the victims have new housing.

Donations of furniture in good repair, from a smoke- and pet-free household, can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or call 920-885-4518 to request pick-up.