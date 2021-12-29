$10K DONATED FOR ATHLETIC COMPLEX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tomah Health will suspend its Urgent Care beginning Jan. 1 due to extremely high patient demand caused in part to large numbers of COVID patie…
After five decades in health care, including 27 years at Tomah Memorial Hospital and Tomah Health, CEO Phil Stuart has announced plans to reti…
MCCUTCHIN RECOGNIZED FOR 20 YEARS OF SERVICE
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The…
Durward's Glen, W11876 McLeisch Road, Baraboo, has extended its drive-thru "Glow in the Glen'' lights show from 5-7 p.m. through Jan. 2. On Ch…
Necedah Family Medical Center, 1408 Wheelihan Ave, Necedah, will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 beginning at 3 p.m. Jan…
FOX LAKE — The city of Fox Lake will open the Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State St., for winter walking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Fri…
Service men and women
The Sauk County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing.