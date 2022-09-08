 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$10K DONATED FOR ATHLETIC COMPLEX

$10K DONATED FOR ATHLETIC COMPLEX

Metalcraft of Mayville.  Thank you for your coverage and support of our efforts! You helped make this a success! From left, Scott Schaefer and Alberto Rodriguez of Metalcraft, present Rich Appel, superintendent of schools, center, with a $10,000 donation for the Horicon Athletic Complex. On Aug. 31.

 HORICON SCHOOL DISTRICT

