FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation will be able to award 20 students with $500 scholarships due to the success of The Ledge Games 2022, which raised $10,000.

This family-friendly competition in Eden challenges participants in a series of lumberjack activities such as caber toss, hammer toss, archery, keg toss, speed chop, and axe throw.

The event proceeds support The Ledge Games scholarship, established through the MPF, which focuses on culinary, engineering, manufacturing, and technology programs at Moraine Park.

The Ledge Games 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Students enrolling in these programs for the 2023-24 school year will be eligible to apply for this scholarship through April 8. To be considered, students must have a Moraine Park Technical College cumulative or high school grade-point average of 2.75 or higher and enroll in a minimum of six credits per semester.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/scholarships.