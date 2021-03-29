$10K donated for SplashPad Project

The city of Baraboo SplashPad Advisory Committee, the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, and the Friends of Baraboo Parks received a $10,000 donation for the Attridge Park SplashPad Project on March 22 from Festival Foods.

The SplashPad will be located on the west end of the park, on Second Avenue and Island Court in Baraboo, adjacent to the Riverwalk. The design will reflect the city’s rich circus history, with a circus/whimsical theme. Committee members are working to raise the project’s $450,000 estimated cost through grants and donations, with a projected opening date of summer 2022.