$10K donated for SplashPad Project
Festival Foods donates $10,000 for the Attridge Park SplashPad Project on March 22. Pictured, from left, are Melody Byl, Kimi Brueggemann, Travis Wisner, Jasmine Scheonoff, Angela Witczak, Jason Grossenbacher, Darren Hornby.

 ANGELA WITCZAK Contributed

The city of Baraboo SplashPad Advisory Committee, the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, and the Friends of Baraboo Parks received a $10,000 donation for the Attridge Park SplashPad Project on March 22 from Festival Foods.

The SplashPad will be located on the west end of the park, on Second Avenue and Island Court in Baraboo, adjacent to the Riverwalk. The design will reflect the city’s rich circus history, with a circus/whimsical theme. Committee members are working to raise the project’s $450,000 estimated cost through grants and donations, with a projected opening date of summer 2022.

For more information or to make a donation, follow the Friends of Baraboo Parks Facebook page or contact the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 608-355-2760.

