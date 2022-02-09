 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$10K DONATED TO ATHLETIC COMPLEX FUND

$10K DONATED TO ATHLETIC COMPLEX FUND

Juneau Piggly Wiggly Owner Dan Jahnke, center left, presents a $10,000 check to Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel, center right, on Feb. 7 on behalf of the Jahnke family. The contribution to the future Horicon Athletic Complex comes from fundraising efforts held at the grocery store, which included a register round-up, donation buckets and silent auction. Athletic complex fundraising committee members joined in the donation presentation, from left are Jenny Muche, Trish LaBlanc, Katie Schwartz, Jahnke, Appel, Lisa Bischoff, Brian Bischoff and Jerry Voy.

