$10K donated to New Lisbon Veterans Memorial Project

Lynxx Networks of Camp Douglas donated $10,000 to the New Lisbon Veterans Memorial Committee on July 14 to assist in achieving its goal of raising funds to build a veterans monument. The monument will be built in the city of New Lisbon on a parcel of land located at the corner of East Bridge and Main Streets adjacent to the historic dam on the Lemonweir River.

Jim Costello, Lynxx Networks CEO, said, “The members of the Lynxx board are very pleased to support the New Lisbon Veterans Memorial project. The board recognizes the many veterans from the New Lisbon area who served in our nation’s wars and those who gave their life for freedom.”

Roy Granger, New Lisbon Veterans Memorial Committee member, noted that the committee has raised two-thirds of the funds needed to meet its goal. The timeline for the completion of the monument is the fall 2022.

Granger reminds the public that the deadline to submit a New Lisbon area veteran’s name is Aug. 31. The committee is collecting names of veterans who live or lived in the area served by the New Lisbon School District or have lived in the area for a minimum of 20 years. The monument will feature six war/peace time pillars. Veteran’s names will appear on the pillar of the war he or she served in. To submit a name, contact Roy Granger at 608-547-7745.